Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
412-271-0345
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Word of God Roman Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for RICHARD SCHUDA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RICHARD J. SCHUDA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RICHARD J. SCHUDA Obituary
SCHUDA RICHARD J.

On Tuesday, October 1, 2019 of Swissvale. Age 79; son of the late Stephen W. and Elizabeth (Renchko) Schuda; brother of the late Stephen W. Schuda, Jr. and his surviving wife, Janet; dear uncle of Susan (John) Shirron and Stephen J. (Linda) Schuda and their children. He was a Vietnam Veteran, and after 38 years, retired as an accountant with the Pittsburgh Public Schools. He was a member of the Swissvale American Legion, the VFW and the Swissvale Auxilary Police. Friends received 5-8, Thursday Only at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington Street, Swissvale. Mass of Christian Burial in the Word of God Roman Catholic Church on Friday morning a 11 a.m. No flowers please, donations may be directed in Richard's memory to Viet Nam Veteran organization. www.niedfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RICHARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now