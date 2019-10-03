|
|
SCHUDA RICHARD J.
On Tuesday, October 1, 2019 of Swissvale. Age 79; son of the late Stephen W. and Elizabeth (Renchko) Schuda; brother of the late Stephen W. Schuda, Jr. and his surviving wife, Janet; dear uncle of Susan (John) Shirron and Stephen J. (Linda) Schuda and their children. He was a Vietnam Veteran, and after 38 years, retired as an accountant with the Pittsburgh Public Schools. He was a member of the Swissvale American Legion, the VFW and the Swissvale Auxilary Police. Friends received 5-8, Thursday Only at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington Street, Swissvale. Mass of Christian Burial in the Word of God Roman Catholic Church on Friday morning a 11 a.m. No flowers please, donations may be directed in Richard's memory to Viet Nam Veteran organization. www.niedfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019