STEEL RICHARD J.

Of Rennerdale, closed his beautiful baby blue eyes forever on March 19, 2019. Gone too is his some-what mischievous smile that was his trademark. Born February 5, 1932 to Leah and Peter Steel; brother, Maurice; sister, Elizabeth Shenkle. He is survived by his wife, Judy, married 62 years; son, Douglas (Kimberly); daughter; Kathy (David) Lippert; the "apples of his eyes," grandchildren, Maggie, Hunter, and Christopher; adopted brother, Al, who was a faithful and loving friend. He dearly loved his Church Family and above all, his Lord. He proudly served his country during the Korean War. He was a Union carpenter, Local #142 for over 50 years and a member of the Masonic Lodge #6 of Oakdale. According to Dick's wishes, there will be no viewing and burial at Jefferson Memorial Park will be private. A "Celebration of Life" is planned at a later date. If you wish, memorial donations can be made to the First United Presbyterian Church, 151 Noblestown Road, Carnegie, PA 15106. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 24, 2019
