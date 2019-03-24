STEEL RICHARD J.

Of Rennerdale, closed his beautiful baby blue eyes forever on March 19, 2019. Gone too is his some-what mischievous smile that was his trademark. Born February 5, 1932 to Leah and Peter Steel; brother, Maurice; sister, Elizabeth Shenkle. He is survived by his wife, Judy, married 62 years; son, Douglas (Kimberly); daughter; Kathy (David) Lippert; the "apples of his eyes," grandchildren, Maggie, Hunter, and Christopher; adopted brother, Al, who was a faithful and loving friend. He dearly loved his Church Family and above all, his Lord. He proudly served his country during the Korean War. He was a Union carpenter, Local #142 for over 50 years and a member of the Masonic Lodge #6 of Oakdale. According to Dick's wishes, there will be no viewing and burial at Jefferson Memorial Park will be private. A "Celebration of Life" is planned at a later date. If you wish, memorial donations can be made to the First United Presbyterian Church, 151 Noblestown Road, Carnegie, PA 15106. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.