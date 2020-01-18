|
SZALKAY RICHARD J.
Richard J. Szalkay, Sr. of Pitsburgh on January 14th, 2020, age 70. Son of the late Joseph and Virginia (Verno) Szalkay. Beloved husband of 50 years to Theresa (Rud) Szalkay; father of Richard J. Szalkay, Jr., William M. Szalkay and the late Melissa Szalkay; grandfather of Alex and Michael; brother of Joseph Szalkay, Jr., Robert Szalkay and Thomas Szalkay. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends received SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main St. Sunday 2 – 4 p.m. where a blessing service will be held Sunday (time later). Richard loved to build model cars and create 3D puzzles. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . https://www.heart.org
