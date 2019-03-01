VELAN RICHARD J.

Was known to some of his many friends as "Liberty Velan" and he greatly enjoyed that nickname. With great sorrow his family makes known here that Rich departed this earth on February 25, 2019, unexpectedly yet peacefully returning to Our Creator and to join his beloved parents, Stella (Kermin) Velan and Joseph Velan who preceded him in death. Rich was vital, healthy and active in his self-created Engineering businesses until Monday when he passed away at home at the age of 70. He is survived by his only sister, Joanne Velan Dunn who was always of great support to him. His wife, Linda Lannigan (Velan), with his daughters, Maire Tara Velan of Seattle, WA and Eilaina Joanne Velan of Pittsburgh are sad to have lost their extraordinary and beloved husband and father. There are no words to express this sadness, but there are dear memories and wise words of loving guidance from Rich which will forever be of consolation to them. Rich was many things to many people. He was a successful entrepreneur and businessman. His success was certainly achieved in part by an unfailing dedication to everything he did, exemplary of the "Pittsburgh Work Ethic." He was a man who could build creatively with his hands as well as build his businesses with a keen instinct for how to best serve his clients. A proud member of Delta Sigma Phi, and the Pitt Chancellor's Circle, he had the ability and drive to do "whatever it took" to solve a problem or achieve something he believed in. He consistently reminded his family by example and word that anything can be done "one step at a time." Memorial service with Requiem Mass will be held at St. Paul's Cathedral at 10 a.m., on Saturday, March 2nd.

obriensfuneralhome.com