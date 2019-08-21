Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
460 Lincoln Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
(412) 761-2441
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
460 Lincoln Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
Service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
460 Lincoln Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
RICHARD J. "BUZZ" VESCIO Obituary
VESCIO RICHARD J. "BUZZ"

Suddenly, on Sunday, August 18, 2019, age 77, of Ross Township, formerly of Sewickley; son of the late Jerry and Mary Ellen Vescio; husband of the late Carole J. (Koenig) Vescio; father of Anthony (Kristy) and James (Tracey) Vescio; brother of William Vescio; grandfather of Jessica (Norm Steadman), Tyler, Jonathan and Ashley Vescio; great-grandfather of Kinsley. Buzz loved sports, he enjoyed the outdoors and was a history buff. Friends received Wednesday from 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 460 Lincoln Avenue, Bellevue, where Funeral Service will be held on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the .

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 21, 2019
