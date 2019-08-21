|
|
VESCIO RICHARD J. "BUZZ"
Suddenly, on Sunday, August 18, 2019, age 77, of Ross Township, formerly of Sewickley; son of the late Jerry and Mary Ellen Vescio; husband of the late Carole J. (Koenig) Vescio; father of Anthony (Kristy) and James (Tracey) Vescio; brother of William Vescio; grandfather of Jessica (Norm Steadman), Tyler, Jonathan and Ashley Vescio; great-grandfather of Kinsley. Buzz loved sports, he enjoyed the outdoors and was a history buff. Friends received Wednesday from 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 460 Lincoln Avenue, Bellevue, where Funeral Service will be held on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 21, 2019