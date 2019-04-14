Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
WALKER RICHARD J, JR.

Richard J. Walker, Age 89, of West Mifflin, on Thursday, April 11, 2019. Richard is survived by his beloved Wife, of 45 years, Patricia "Patti" Holzer; beloved brother of Shirley M. Walker, of Deltona, Florida and Donald O. Walker (Betty), also of Deltona, Florida; brother-in-law of Ralph and Andrea Holzer. Richard proudly served his country during the Korean War and served in the US Army. He loved hunting, fishing and wood working. He will be missed by many nieces, nephews, their children, friends and neighbors. Services will be private and have been entrusted to the care of JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd. Pleasant Hills. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Richard's honor to a . Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 14, 2019
