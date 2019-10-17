Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
(412) 682-3445
RICHARD JANKOWSKI
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
Polish Hill, IL
RICHARD "DICK" JANKOWSKI


1922 - 2019
RICHARD "DICK" JANKOWSKI Obituary
JANKOWSKI RICHARD "DICK"

Age 97, of Okeechobee, Florida, formerly of Pittsburgh, on Saturday, August 3, 2019. Beloved husband of 73 years to Ann Jankowski; loving father of Frank (Patricia), Leonard (Sheila), Rick (Karen) and Rocco (Diane). Cherished grandfather of Len (Allyson) Jankowski, Lisa (Tom) Swift, Jennifer (P.J.) Navaretta, Natalie (Chris) McLane, Dawn (Freddy) Montoya, Marisa (Lou) DeFrate, Rocco (April) Jankowski, Anna (Marco) Ramunno, and the late Dominic Jankowski. Also survived by great-grand children; Abby, Ryan and Emma Jankowski, Jake and Marley-Kate Navaretta, Freddie and Isabella Montoya, Louis and Gabriela DeFrate, Nico Swift and Brennen McLane. Dick served as private first class in the 10th Armored Infantry Battalion, 4th Armored Infantry Division during WW ll. Earned A Good Conduct Medal, EAME Service Medal w/1 Bronze Star and a Victory Medal having served in three campaigns in Central Europe. He became a painter by trade and was in maintenance at Duquesne University, Pittsburgh. Dick enjoyed playing accordion and harmonica, decorating for holidays and being with family and friends. A viewing is planned at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Friday, October 18, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Polish Hill, on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Donations, in lieu of flowers, to Veterans Administration.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019
