Richard Jaworski, a skilled cement contractor and a man with a generous spirit, died Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at the age of 71. He was a lifelong resident of Oakland and lifelong union member, who attended Schenley High School and belonged to Cement Masons Local 526 and Laborers Local 1058. Mr. Jaworski built a successful business in AA Slipform Curb and even in retirement valued hard work. Family and friends knew of his soft spot for oldies music and for Christmas ornaments. And they saw his willingness to step up and give of himself when someone needed help. He is survived by his wife, Anna (Flaherty); daughter, Brenna; son, Patrick; and granddaughter, Ginger Jaworski. Friends will be received in the JOHN N. ELACHKO FUNERAL HOME, 3447 Dawson Street (Oakland), Friday 2-7 p.m. Blessing Service 7:00 p.m. at Funeral Home. Visit Richard's memorial page at ELACHKO.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 29, 2019