Home

POWERED BY

Services
Elachko Funeral Home
3447 Dawson St
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
412-682-3257
Resources
More Obituaries for RICHARD JAWORSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RICHARD JAWORSKI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RICHARD JAWORSKI Obituary
JAWORSKI RICHARD

Richard Jaworski, a skilled cement contractor and a man with a generous spirit, died Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at the age of 71. He was a lifelong resident of Oakland and lifelong union member, who attended Schenley High School and belonged to Cement Masons Local 526 and Laborers Local 1058. Mr. Jaworski built a successful business in AA Slipform Curb and even in retirement valued hard work. Family and friends knew of his soft spot for oldies music and for Christmas ornaments. And they saw his willingness to step up and give of himself when someone needed help.  He is survived by his wife, Anna (Flaherty); daughter, Brenna; son, Patrick; and granddaughter, Ginger Jaworski. Friends will be received in the JOHN N. ELACHKO FUNERAL HOME, 3447 Dawson Street (Oakland), Friday 2-7 p.m. Blessing Service 7:00 p.m. at Funeral Home. Visit Richard's memorial page at ELACHKO.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RICHARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -