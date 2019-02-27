Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
(412) 367-3100
DAVIS RICHARD JOHN

On Tuesday, February 26, 2019, Richard John Davis, age 73, of McCandless Twp., formerly of Ross Twp. Beloved husband for 42 years of Ann Dolak Davis; father of Dean Anthony (Rebecca) Davis of IN; grandfather of Nick Hdlak; brother of Jim Davis of OR, Teresa Davis of Millvale, and the late Joseph Davis, Frank Davis, and Bill Davis. Friends received Friday 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Hwy., Pgh., PA 15237 where a blessing service will be held on Saturday, notice of time later. "Loved laughing with you, Sparky."

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019
