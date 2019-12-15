|
|
HEINRICH RICHARD JOHN
Age 83, of South Fayette, on December 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary (Hergert) Heinrich for 64 years; loving father of Susan (Louis) Volle, Carol (Bill) Capozzoli, Nancy (Bill) Brack and Donna (Terry Bricker) Heinrich; he is preceded in death by his siblings, Ernest Heinrich and Catherine Basile; cherished Pap of Derrek, Billy, Kelly, Louie, Courtney, Carla, Erica, Ashley and Dante; and great-grandfather of 14; also many nieces and nephews. Richard was a brick layer extraordinaire, a stained-glass artist and a fine wine maker. He was a member of the Heidelberg Junior's National Champion Soccer Team; an avid golfer, hunter and gardener. Family and friends will be received on Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333), where a service will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 15, 2019