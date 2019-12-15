Home

Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3333
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
Service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
RICHARD JOHN HEINRICH Obituary
HEINRICH RICHARD JOHN

Age 83, of South Fayette, on December 14, 2019.  Beloved husband of Mary (Hergert) Heinrich for 64 years; loving father of Susan (Louis) Volle, Carol (Bill) Capozzoli, Nancy (Bill) Brack and Donna (Terry Bricker) Heinrich; he is preceded in death by his siblings, Ernest Heinrich and Catherine Basile; cherished Pap of Derrek, Billy, Kelly, Louie, Courtney, Carla, Erica, Ashley and Dante; and great-grandfather of 14; also many nieces and nephews.  Richard was a brick layer extraordinaire, a stained-glass artist and a fine wine maker.  He was a member of the Heidelberg Junior's National Champion Soccer Team; an avid golfer, hunter and gardener.  Family and friends will be received on Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333), where a service will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m.  View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 15, 2019
