LEIERZAPF RICHARD JOHN

Age 70, of Dormont, on July 20, 2019. Son of the late Roland A. and Ruth (Rost) Leierzapf; cherished brother of Robert (Aija), Ronald (Roberta) and Roy (Susan) Leierzapf; also survived by many nephews, great nieces and nephews and dear friend Kay Perri. A graduate of Keystone Oaks High School, class of 1967. Richard was a proud Veteran of the U.S. Army, serving with the 1st CAV DIV in Viet Nam, and a life member and past Commander of the VFW, Post 694, Dormont. Family and friends received on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412.221.3333). Prayer service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Interment on Friday at 10:30 a.m. at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies with full military honors. Please meet at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the funeral home to defer costs for the family. View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com.