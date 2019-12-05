|
NUSSBAUM RICHARD JONATHAN
Age 66, passed away peacefully November 26 after a sudden illness. Richard was a longtime resident at Community Living and Support Services (C.L.A.SS.) at Shaler Highlands, Glenshaw, PA, and a longtime participant at adult rehabilitation and day services at C.L.A.S.S. and Easter Seals. He is the son of the late Otto and Rose Nussbaum of Newtown, PA and Princeton, NJ. He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Dr. Arthur Nussbaum and Barbara Nussbaum of Allison Park, PA; sister, Marta (Nussbaum) Steele of Washington, DC; nephews, Gregory Nussbaum, Sterling, VA and Scott Nussbaum, New York, NY; and niece, Dr. Liza Steele, New York, NY. Richard stoically endured the successive and cumulative handicaps that afflicted him since birth. He was never self-pitying or bitter. He was a devoted Pittsburgh sports fan. Graveside services and burial will take place December 5 at the family site at Ewing Cemetery, Ewing Township, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family would greatly appreciate contributions to the agencies that cared for Richard during the 25 years he lived in Pittsburgh: Community Living and Support Services, 1400 South Braddock Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15218; Blind & Visual Rehabilitation Services of Pittsburgh, 1816 Locust Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15219; and Easter Seals Western and Central Pennsylvania, Attn. Development Department, Six Parkway Center, Suite 150, 875 Greentree Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15220.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019