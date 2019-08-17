Home

John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Age 88, on Thursday, August 15, 2019, of  Baldwin Boro. Husband of Mary Alice Moran Wagner; father of Jill  (Kevin) Amolsch of Shaker Heights, OH; grandfather of Molly, Tyler and Jack; brother of Tom (Pat) Wagner of Penn Hills and the late Eileen Richards. Rich was a founding member of St. Albert the Great Church. He played softball in many senior leagues and represented the state of PA in the Senior Olympics, winning a gold medal in 2005. Rich played football on a scholarship at Duquesne University (with Dan Rooney) in the 1950's.  Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227, Saturday, 6-8 p.m. and Sunday, 1-4 and 6-8 p.m.  Funeral Prayer on Monday morning at 10:15 a.m.  Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostles Parish, St. Albert the Great Church at 11 a.m. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 17, 2019
