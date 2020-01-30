Home

Stephen D. Slater Funeral Home
1701 State Route 51
Large, PA 15025
(412) 384-0350
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prayer Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:15 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Catholic Church
RICHARD JOYCE Obituary
JOYCE RICHARD

Age 84, of Pleasant Hills, died on Monday, January 27, 2020. Rick, a 60 year member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church was a founding member of the church's choir. Husband of Anne Marie (Persico) Joyce; father of Richard T. Joyce, Eileen (David) Andros, John P. (Susan) Joyce and Laura (Perry) Beck; four grandchildren; two great-granddaughters; brother of Robert (Mary Ruth) Joyce and many nieces and nephews. Friends received STEPHEN D. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, 1701 Route 51, Jefferson Hills, Pennsylvania 15025 (412-384-0350) Friday, January 31 st from 3 – 8 p.m. Prayer in the funeral home Saturday, February 1 st 9:15 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial St. Elizabeth Catholic Church 10 a.m. Burial Jefferson Memorial Park Cemetery. More information visit www.stephendslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020
