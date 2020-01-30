|
JOYCE RICHARD
Age 84, of Pleasant Hills, died on Monday, January 27, 2020. Rick, a 60 year member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church was a founding member of the church's choir. Husband of Anne Marie (Persico) Joyce; father of Richard T. Joyce, Eileen (David) Andros, John P. (Susan) Joyce and Laura (Perry) Beck; four grandchildren; two great-granddaughters; brother of Robert (Mary Ruth) Joyce and many nieces and nephews. Friends received STEPHEN D. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, 1701 Route 51, Jefferson Hills, Pennsylvania 15025 (412-384-0350) Friday, January 31 st from 3 – 8 p.m. Prayer in the funeral home Saturday, February 1 st 9:15 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial St. Elizabeth Catholic Church 10 a.m. Burial Jefferson Memorial Park Cemetery. More information visit www.stephendslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020