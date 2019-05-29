PTACHCINSKI RICHARD JUDE

Passed away at the age of 61, in his home in Orlando, Florida on May 17, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Michele J. U ll; children, Jonathan R. (Aylea George), Rachel L. Ptachcinski, and Leah L. Adam; grandchildren as "Jaju" to Brea Rose and Annalise Nicole Ptachcinski; nieces and nephews Tyler and Jenna Ptachcinski, Ashely (Michael) Whittle, Brian Hall, and Mariah and Savannah U ll. Richard was predeceased by his mother, Rosemary E. Ptachcinski. He is survived by his father, Richard E. Ptachcinski; and three siblings, Judith M. (Ptachcinski) Jorgensen, Thomas J. (Glizel Rosario) Ptachcinski, and Niel G. (Kira Cantey) Ptachcinski. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, June 2, 2019, from 9 to 11 a.m. at SAMSEL AND CARMON FUNERAL HOME, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to East End Cooperative Ministry in Pittsburgh, PA, or Shepard's Hope in Orlando, FL.