BARTON RICHARD K.

Richard "Dick" K. Barton, age 88, of Hampton Township, passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. Born October 19, 1930 in Youngstown, Ohio, he was the son of the late Richard A. and Sarah Krestel Barton. He was a graduate of the University of Houston and an Army veteran of the Korean War, where he served as a radio operator. Dick worked in marketing for Youngstown Sheet and Tube. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Patricia (Yelton) Barton; daughter, Leslie (Rufus) Hale; son, Richard (Julianne DiPerna) Barton; grandchildren, Benjamin Richard Barton, Anna Carol Barton and Josie Mae Barton; brother, John Bruce Barton; and his nephews, Scott, Russell and Darren. Preceded in death by his parents; and sister-in law, Peggy Barton. He was privately laid to rest at National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Bridgeville. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with Dick's family at

