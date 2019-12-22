Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
724-941-3211
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Louise de Marillac Church
LANZ, MD RICHARD K.

Richard K. Lanz, MD, age 77, formerly of Upper St. Clair, on Saturday, December 21, 2019. He was the beloved husband for 46 years to the late Margaret J. Lanz; loving dad to Molly (Tom) McNally, David (Meg) Lanz, Jeffrey (Michelle) Lanz and Steven Lanz; beloved "Gaddy" to Ethan, Isabel, Ada, Aidan and Ewan; brother to Roy, Susan, Jonelle, Denise and the late Robert; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Dr. Lanz graduated from St. Vincent College and pursued his Medical Degree at the University of Pittsburgh. After his intern year, he served in the Public Health Service in Shiprock, New Mexico. Upon returning to Pittsburgh, he completed his residency at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh as Chief Resident. He cared for generations of children during his more than 40 years of practice in Mt. Lebanon. He had a profound influence on so many patients' lives. Friends welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday at BEINHAUER FUNERAL HOME, 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray (724-941-3211). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. in St. Louise de Marillac Church. Interment in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials requested to Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation, c/o PNC Bank, PO Box 535240, Pittsburgh, PA 15253-9926. Please add tributes at beinhauer.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 22, 2019
