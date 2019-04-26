ALBERT RICHARD L. "RICH"

Age 54, Of McKees Rocks. After a three-year battle with Cancer, on Monday, April 22, 2019. Beloved husband of Debbie (Porto); loving father of Wendi (Robert) Slusser and Sara Sterbacky; grandfather of Nevaeh, Jakob and DeMario (DJ); son of Geraldine Albert and Raymond Albert; brother of Patrick Albert, Shannon Pellegrino, Kelly Yoder and Meghan Metz; also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and many friends specifically within the McKees Rocks, and surrounding area fire departments. Rich was the President and Assistant Chief of the McKees Rocks Volunteer Fire Department for most of his 35 years of service. Family and friends are welcome on Sunday and Monday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the VALERIAN F. SZAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 238 Helen Street, McKees Rocks where a Fireman's service will be held on Monday at 7:00 p.m. The funeral service will begin on Tuesday, April 30 at 10:15 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a Funeral Liturgy in St. John of God Parish, the Church at St. Mary's at 11:00 a.m. RICH KICKED CANCER'S ASS AND PROVED ONCE AND FOR ALL THAT HE'S THE BEST THERE'S EVER BEEN!