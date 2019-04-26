Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Valerian F. Szal Funeral Home
238 Helen St
McKees Rocks, PA 15136
412-331-9713
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Valerian F. Szal Funeral Home
238 Helen St
McKees Rocks, PA 15136
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Valerian F. Szal Funeral Home
238 Helen St
McKees Rocks, PA 15136
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Valerian F. Szal Funeral Home
238 Helen St
McKees Rocks, PA 15136
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Valerian F. Szal Funeral Home
238 Helen St
McKees Rocks, PA 15136
Service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
Valerian F. Szal Funeral Home
238 Helen St
McKees Rocks, PA 15136
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
10:15 AM
Valerian F. Szal Funeral Home
238 Helen St
McKees Rocks, PA 15136
Liturgy
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John of God Parish, the Church at St. Mary's
Age 54, Of McKees Rocks. After a three-year battle with Cancer, on Monday, April 22, 2019. Beloved husband of Debbie (Porto); loving father of Wendi (Robert) Slusser and Sara Sterbacky; grandfather of Nevaeh, Jakob and DeMario (DJ); son of Geraldine Albert and Raymond Albert; brother of Patrick Albert, Shannon Pellegrino, Kelly Yoder and Meghan Metz; also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and many friends specifically within the McKees Rocks, and surrounding area fire departments. Rich was the President and Assistant Chief of the McKees Rocks Volunteer Fire Department for most of his 35 years of service. Family and friends are welcome on Sunday and Monday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the VALERIAN F. SZAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 238 Helen Street, McKees Rocks where a Fireman's service will be held on Monday at 7:00 p.m. The funeral service will begin on Tuesday, April 30 at 10:15 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a Funeral Liturgy in St. John of God Parish, the Church at St. Mary's at 11:00 a.m. RICH KICKED CANCER'S ASS AND PROVED ONCE AND FOR ALL THAT HE'S THE BEST THERE'S EVER BEEN!

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 26, 2019
