ANDERSON RICHARD L.

Age 85, of Mt. Lebanon, passed away on Thursday, June 19, 2019. He was born in Mt. Lebanon on September 20, 1933, a son to the late Harold and Marjorie Cattell Anderson. Richard graduated from Mt. Lebanon High School, Class of 1951. Following graduation from Purdue University as an Engineer, he joined the US Army Chemical Corp. In 1958, at the age of 23, Richard became the President of Anderson Equipment Company and remained Chairman. Richard was a member of many community organizations including the Young Presidents Organization and a longtime member of St. Clair Country Club. He was an official for High School and College Football and coached girl's softball teams. Richard loved golfing, fishing, running and bowling. He was a History buff as well as an avid Pittsburgh Sports Fan. On October 18, 1958, he married his beloved wife of 60 years, Caroline Lukawecz Anderson. Surviving in addition to his wife are four daughters, Donna Anderson and her husband, John Hibshman, and their children, Madison, Matthew, and Keaton Hibshman, Judy Anderson and her husband, Bill Gex, and their children, Donald and Ryan Gex, Karen Anderson and her husband, David Henderson, and their children, Noah and Ana Henderson, and Kimberly Anderson and her husband, David DiFranco, and their children, Kathryn, Jack, and Daniel DiFranco; and a son, Michael Anderson and his children, Kayleigh and Janelle Anderson. Deceased are a daughter, Teresa Anderson; and a brother, Douglas Anderson. Family and friends will be received at BEINHAUER FUNERAL HOME, 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray (724-941-3211), on Sunday from 3-7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, at 10 a.m., in St. Bernard Church. Everyone is asked to go directly to the church. Interment will be private at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Bernard Church, Disabled American Veterans, or a . Please add tributes at beinhauer.com.