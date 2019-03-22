CHERRY RICHARD L. "DICK"

On Wednesday, March 20, 2019, surrounded by his family, age 89. Always beside his high school sweetheart, his "sweetie" and wife of 65 years, Grace (Rodgers); loving father of Terry Skelley (late Hank) of North Braddock, Jeanne Cherry of Plum Boro, Carol Rehonic (Stan) of Lilburn, GA, Betsy Diana (Joe) of Zelienople, and Christopher Cherry (Sherry) of Whitaker; dear Pap of Sean, Katie, Beth, David, Adam, Jordan, Sam, Amanda, Michael, Megan, Caitlyn, and Zach; Big Pap of Zoey, Braydon, Star, Ava, Quill and Mina. Preceded in death by his parents, Helen and John; and his brother, Jim (Martie). Uncle Dick to a multitude of nieces and nephews, born, raised and lived in Swissvale. He proudly served in the Coast Guard in Alaska during the Korean War. He worked as a technician at Bell/AT&T for 35 years. Dick was a jack of all trades, a quiet soul with a much greater intelligence than he would let on, a strong simple man who loved his family above all. He was known in the neighborhood as the dad you could go to with any problem, be it a broken bicycle, or a worn torn baseball mitt and he would stop what he was doing and fix it with a smile. He was a weather watcher, an amateur photographer, a poet in his own right, an avid jigsaw and crossword puzzler, and he had perfected his tomatoes in his backyard garden to the place where his delicious bounty was shared annually with an ever growing list of friends and neighbors. You could find Dick most days on his back patio watching and feeding the birds. It is an understatement to say he will be missed. Friends received Sunday only 2-4 and 5-7 p.m. (friends who would like to visit with Grace are encouraged to attend 2-4) at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington Street, Swissvale where a blessing service will take place on Monday morning at 10 a.m. The family would like to thank Juniper Village for making his last days enjoyable, and Bridges Hospice for helping him move on peacefully. In lieu of flowers, we would ask that you perform random acts of kindness in his honor or plant a tomato plant and think of him.