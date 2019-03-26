HENKEL RICHARD L.

On Sunday, March 24, 2019, age 95, formerly of Churchill. Proud US Army veteran who served during WWII in the Army Air Corps flying missions over Europe. Husband of the late Agnes Henkel and former husband of Jacqualine Krachala. Dear father of Leslie James, Craig Henkel (Marie), Darcy Taiani (Vincent), Daniel Henkel (Heather), and the late Guy Andrew; dear stepfather of Judith Karavlan, Janet Knowlton, Thomas Kindling, Mary Owen, John Kindling, the late Terry Kindling, the late William Kindling, the late Patricia Kindling and their spouses; beloved brother of Rosemary Nemanic and Dorothy Ann Wagner. He will also be missed by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Friends received at WOLFE MEMORIAL, Forest Hills Chapel, 3604 Greensburg Pike, Pittsburgh PA 15221, on Friday from 10 a.m., until the time of the funeral mass at 11:30 a.m., at St. Maurice Church, 2001 Ardmore Blvd., Forest Hills. Interment in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in North Versailles.