JONES RICHARD L. "DICK"

Age 90, of Castle Shannon, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Ruth H. (Heck) Jones; loving father of Linda D. Jones, Rick (Linda M.) Jones, Bob Jones and Bill Jones; grandfather of Adam, Bobby, Greg and Nathan; brother of Marion Lou Bendel. Dick was born and raised in Grove City and was a graduate of Grove City College. He was a longtime member of Bethel Presbyterian Church where he was an Elder, Sunday School teacher and he joyfully sang in the choir. He was a member of the Bethel Park Masonic Lodge and a 60 year member of the American Legion #490, Castle Shannon. Family and friends will be received Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 5570 Library Rd., Bethel Park. Funeral services will be held Saturday, 10 a.m. at Bethel Presbyterian Church, Bethel Park (Everyone please meet at church). Burial will follow at Bethel Cemetery. Donations can be made in his memory to Salvation Army or Bethel Presbyterian Church.

