Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paul L. Henney Memorial Chapel
5570 Library Rd
Bethel Park, PA 15102-3612
(412) 835-1312
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Paul L. Henney Memorial Chapel
5570 Library Rd
Bethel Park, PA 15102-3612
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paul L. Henney Memorial Chapel
5570 Library Rd
Bethel Park, PA 15102-3612
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Bethel Presbyterian Church
Bethel Park, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RICHARD JONES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RICHARD L. "DICK" JONES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RICHARD L. "DICK" JONES Obituary
JONES RICHARD L. "DICK"

Age 90, of Castle Shannon, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Ruth H. (Heck) Jones; loving father of Linda D. Jones, Rick (Linda M.) Jones, Bob Jones and Bill Jones; grandfather of Adam, Bobby, Greg and Nathan; brother of Marion Lou Bendel.  Dick was born and raised in Grove City and was a graduate of Grove City College. He was a longtime member of Bethel Presbyterian Church where he was an Elder, Sunday School teacher and he joyfully sang in the choir. He was a member of the Bethel Park Masonic Lodge and a 60 year member of the American Legion #490, Castle Shannon. Family and friends will be received Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 5570 Library Rd., Bethel Park. Funeral services will be held Saturday, 10 a.m. at Bethel Presbyterian Church, Bethel Park (Everyone please meet at church). Burial will follow at Bethel Cemetery.  Donations can be made in his memory to Salvation Army or Bethel Presbyterian Church.


www.henneyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now