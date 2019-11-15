Home

Herrick Compassionate Funeral Service
951 Cliff Mine Road
Imperial, PA 15126
724-695-7332
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Pittsburgh Airport Marriott
RICHARD L. LEVITT Obituary
LEVITT RICHARD L.

Age 63, of N. Fayette Twp., Imperial, unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Beloved son of the late Dr. Arthur and Virginia Levitt; beloved husband of 35 years to Barbara "Jane" (Stiver) Levitt; adored father of Lauren Levitt and the late Jonathon Levitt, who passed on February 10, 2017. A celebration of life will take place on Sunday, November 17 at the Pittsburgh Airport Marriott with services starting at 11 a.m. Followed by a gathering and reception until 2 p.m. Richard was a graduate and board member of F.B.I. Citizen's Academy and an advocate of Hope Initiative in honor of his son, Jonathon Levitt. It is respectfully requested that memorial donations be made to the FBI Pittsburgh Citizen's Academy Alumni Association, care of the F.B.I. Hope Initiative PO Box 277, Ambridge, PA 15003. There will be no public visitation for Richard. Arrangements by HERRICK COMPASSIONATE FUNERAL SERVICE, PC Edward M. Herrick, Supervisor/Owner, 951 Cliff Mine Rd. N. Fayette Twp, Imperial, PA 724-695-7332

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 15, 2019
