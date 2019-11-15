|
|
LEVITT RICHARD L.
Age 63, of N. Fayette Twp., Imperial, unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Beloved son of the late Dr. Arthur and Virginia Levitt; beloved husband of 35 years to Barbara "Jane" (Stiver) Levitt; adored father of Lauren Levitt and the late Jonathon Levitt, who passed on February 10, 2017. A celebration of life will take place on Sunday, November 17 at the Pittsburgh Airport Marriott with services starting at 11 a.m. Followed by a gathering and reception until 2 p.m. Richard was a graduate and board member of F.B.I. Citizen's Academy and an advocate of Hope Initiative in honor of his son, Jonathon Levitt. It is respectfully requested that memorial donations be made to the FBI Pittsburgh Citizen's Academy Alumni Association, care of the F.B.I. Hope Initiative PO Box 277, Ambridge, PA 15003. There will be no public visitation for Richard. Arrangements by HERRICK COMPASSIONATE FUNERAL SERVICE, PC Edward M. Herrick, Supervisor/Owner, 951 Cliff Mine Rd. N. Fayette Twp, Imperial, PA 724-695-7332
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 15, 2019