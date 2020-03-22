O'CONNOR RICHARD LAWRENCE

Of North Hills passed away on March 16, 2020 in his home. He leaves behind his wife of 58 years, Barbara (Sentesi) O'Connor; his three sons, Richard (Donna), Michael (Jennifer), Daniel (Marnie); his six grandchildren that he loved with all of his heart, Megan Hugo (Ben), Matthew, Kevin, Jared, Patrick, and Jack O'Connor; his two brothers, Thomas O'Connor (MaryAnne) and John O'Connor (Donna) and his sister Kathleen O'Connor. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Margaret O'Connor; his sisters, Margaret Moran and Patricia Pillage. He also leaves behind nieces, nephews, and many friends and family that loved him dearly. Funeral arrangements and services will be made after the Pandemic is over. Please leave condolences at schellhaasfh.com.