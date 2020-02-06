Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
RICHARD LEE HUMMEL


1928 - 2020
RICHARD LEE HUMMEL Obituary
HUMMEL RICHARD LEE

Age 91, of Ross Twp., on February 4, 2020; He is survived by his daughters, Mary Louise Hummel and Miriam Buresh Peterson, son-in-law, Scott Peterson and also by four grandchildren: Christie Alfred Herald, Alexandra Alfred Monteleone, Beth Buresh Panicucci and Timothy Buresh. He is also survived by five great-grandchildren: Benjamin, Emily and Kyle Herald; Ronan Adair; and Finn Panicucci. Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Miriam (Spoehr) his parents, Virginia and John, and his three brothers: John, Donald and Edgar. He is also survived by two sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Friends will be received Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., Ross Twp. A funeral service will be held at St. Paul's Evangelical Church of North Park, 10301 Walters Rd., Allison Park, PA 15101, on Saturday 10 a.m. Interment will follow at the family plot at St. Paul's Cemetery. Please visit www.devlinfuneralhome.com for a detailed obituary.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020
