NEFT RICHARD LOUIS
On Wednesday, January 1, Richard Neft (Dick) entered into eternity surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Rhoda Shear Neft; and the beloved father of Andrew (Nonna) and Bryan (Julie Cohen); the grandfather of Shmuel (Esther), Simon, Justin, Polina, and Zoe Neft; and the great-grandfather of Menachem Mendel and Levi Neft; the brother of Howard (Lynn) Neft of Scottsdale, Arizona; and the brother-in-law of Herb (Barbara) Shear; as well as the uncle of Jordan Neft, Rachel (Chris) Neft DePalma, Gerald (Jenny) Shear and John (Judith) Shear. Dick was the longtime owner of Sol's Sporting Goods Stores of Pittsburgh. Later in life, he ran Travel Enterprises, a travel agency in the North Hills. Dick was an avid fisherman and fly fisherman who loved to fish the lakes and streams of Western Pennsylvania and Canada. He and Rhoda enjoyed traveling extensively. And in addition to the pride he took in his family's accomplishments, Dick was proud of supporting the Wilkinsburg community by founding and nurturing to success the Wilkinsburg Farmer's Market. Dick was a longtime member of Rodef Shalom Congregation and for many years conducted Shabbat services on behalf of the congregation's outreach programs for residents at Schenley Gardens. Dick was the ultimate salesman who could pick up a conversation with friends and strangers alike. Arrangements are entrusted to the GESHER HACHAIM JEWISH BURIAL SOCIETY. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at the Mausoleum of Beth Shalom Cemetery, 1501 Anderson Road, Shaler Township.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020