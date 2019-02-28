LYDIC RICHARD "KENT"

Age 81, of Somerset, died February 24, 2019, at his home. Born November 20, 1937, in Cresson, PA, he is the son of the late Walton Franklin and Rita Mae (Kaylor) Lydic and stepson of the late John W. Cassidy. Survived by his wife of 51 years, the former Janet Anne Rygelski; children, Rachel Beglan and husband Tom of Frederick, MD, Kent Girard Lydic and wife Carlene of Chantilly, VA, Garrett Lydic and wife Leslie of Ocean View, DE, Karlene Lesho and husband Dave of Leesburg, VA, and Neil Lydic and wife Kathy of Centreville, VA; grandchildren, Hunter, Tanner, and Drew Lydic, Derek, Scott, Lea, and Kurt Lesho, and Hannah and Sarah Lydic; sisters and brother, Lynne "Susie" Rice of Havertown, PA, Walton Philip Lydic and wife Charlene of Ocean View, DE, and Jacqueline "Jaci" Cassidy of Largo, FL; brother and sister-in-law, Ronald and Eleanor Rygelski of Fox Chapel, PA; also his beloved Girard College brothers and numerous others. Preceded in death by brother-in-law, Maurice "Brub" Rice. Kent was a 1956 graduate of Girard College and a 1960 graduate of Villanova University. Kent served as a Captain in the U.S. Marine Corps until his honorable discharge in 1971. He also served until his retirement as Personnel Director for the Africa Region of the World Bank in Washington, DC. Friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Monday, March 4, 2019, at the HAUGER-ZEIGLER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, Somerset. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Peter's Catholic Church, Somerset. Committal Somerset County Memorial Park. Military rites accorded by the Somerset County Honor Guard. Contributions may be made to the Girard College Alumni Association, "Kent Lydic Memorial Fund," 2101 South College Ave., Philadelphia, PA or the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, Pittsburgh, PA. www.haugerzeigler.com.