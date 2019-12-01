|
CAWLEY, JR. RICHARD M.
On Saturday, November 23, 2019, of Whitehall, formerly of Hazelwood. Beloved husband of the late Marilyn; father of Cynthia Cawley; brother of Evelyn (the late James) Sekeres; uncle of James Sekeres, Jr. Rich was a Sergeant in the Army Air Corp, 8th Air Force, 100th Bomb Group during WWII. He was a B17 Ball Turret gunner in England. Rich was a graduate from the University of Pittsburgh and worked as a local sales representative for multiple railroads. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at which time a funeral service will be held in the Chapel. If desired, family suggests contributions to Salvation Army, 424 Third Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 or Brothers Brother Foundation, 1200 Galveston Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15233. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019