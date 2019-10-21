|
DAHLSTROM RICHARD M.
On Sunday, October 20, 2019, Richard Melvin Dahlstrom, 78, of Monroeville, passed away with his family by his side. He was the husband of Winifred (Mullen) Dahlstrom; beloved father of Paula (Chris) Fouser, Marla (Spencer) Jordan, Mary (Joe) Adams and the late Richard M. Dahlstrom Jr.; brother of Calvin (Char) Dahlstrom, Ethel (Bill) Rosenburg and the late William Dahlstrom; also survived by grandchildren Ashley, Spencer Jr., David, A.J., Dominic, Tiffany, Richard and the late Crystal; also 12 great-grandchildren. Friends received Tuesday from 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the WM. O. PEARCE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 318 Wall Avenue, Pitcairn, where services will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. with Rev. Kathleen Schoeneck officiating.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 21, 2019