Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
9:00 AM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul of the Cross Parish, St. Winifred Church
Resources
More Obituaries for RICHARD GASPARIK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RICHARD M. "GUS" GASPARIK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RICHARD M. "GUS" GASPARIK Obituary
GASPARIK RICHARD M. "GUS"

Age 83, on Thursday, August 1, 2019 of Castle Shannon, formerly of Southside. Beloved husband of 62 years to Joan Gasparik; loving father of Michele (Daniel) Stadler and Nancy (Raymond) Poellot; proud Pap of Brandon and Brittany; brother of Lois (Ken) Ebel; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and their families. Richard was predeceased by his parents, six sisters and three brothers. He served in the U.S. Army. After retirement, Gus actively volunteered for St. Winifred Food Pantry for over 20 years. Maplewood Drive is going to miss their "Margarita Man".  Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 1-4 and 6-8 p.m.  Funeral prayer on Monday morning at 9:00.  Mass of Christian Burial in St. Paul of the Cross Parish, St. Winifred Church at 10:00 a.m.  Interment will be held in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies at a later date. Family suggests contributions to the St. Winifred Food Pantry, 550 Sleepy Hollow Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15228. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RICHARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now