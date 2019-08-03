|
GASPARIK RICHARD M. "GUS"
Age 83, on Thursday, August 1, 2019 of Castle Shannon, formerly of Southside. Beloved husband of 62 years to Joan Gasparik; loving father of Michele (Daniel) Stadler and Nancy (Raymond) Poellot; proud Pap of Brandon and Brittany; brother of Lois (Ken) Ebel; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and their families. Richard was predeceased by his parents, six sisters and three brothers. He served in the U.S. Army. After retirement, Gus actively volunteered for St. Winifred Food Pantry for over 20 years. Maplewood Drive is going to miss their "Margarita Man". Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Monday morning at 9:00. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Paul of the Cross Parish, St. Winifred Church at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be held in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies at a later date. Family suggests contributions to the St. Winifred Food Pantry, 550 Sleepy Hollow Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15228. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 3, 2019