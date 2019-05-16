Home

Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
412-793-3000
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 17, 2019
12:00 PM
St. John the Baptist Church
Age 79, of Plum Boro, on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Beloved husband of 58 years to Arlene (Shields) Halloran; loving father of Michael (Melissa), Brian (Christie), Kevin (Lydia), Matthew (Kristina), David (Beatrice) and the late Richard Halloran; grandfather of Samantha, Abigail, Jake, Megan, Ryan, Josie, Laura, Max and Brennan. Mass of Christian Burial, Friday, 12:00 p.m. in St. John the Baptist Church. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. Interment to follow at Good Shepherd Cemetery. Arrangements by SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 16, 2019
