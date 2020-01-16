Home

Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care
3287 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
724-260-5546
Richard M. Iammarino, son of Salvatore Iammarino and Corinne DePaul Iammarino. He has one sister, Jeanne Michels. He and his wife, Therese, have four children, Cynthia Terheide, Nancy (Paul) Gnipp, David (Colleen) and John. He is survived by nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter. Dick attended John Carroll University in Cleveland, OH. He then served in the United States Navy as a medic from 1944 to 1946. Dick attended Stritch School of Medicine of Loyola University in Chicago where he met Therese. He became a pathologist, specializing in Clinical Pathology. He was at the University of Pittsburgh from 1963 to 1979 and then at the University of West Virginia where he completed his medical practice. He then got a Master's degree in counseling. He worked with medical students which he loved to do. A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Corpus Christi/St Barbara Catholic Church, 45 Prestley Road, Bridgeville, PA 15017. Arrangements have been entrusted to PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, (724) 260-5546. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020
