KAROLSKI RICHARD M.
Age 82, of Bloomfield, formerly of the Strip District, on Saturday, December 14, 2019. He is survived by the love of his life, Eileen, his wife of 54 years; loving father of Amy (Ron) Howard and Kristen Lucas; proud dzia dzia of Eva, Ayrton, McKeon "Mac" and Teal; son of the late Robert and Genevieve Karolski; brother of Raymond J. Karolski, the late Dolores Mieczkowski and Lorraine LeDonne; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. After proudly serving in the U.S. Army, Richard worked for the City of Pittsburgh until his retirement. The family would like to extend their gratitude to all who have shown compassion and support by making a difference later in Richard's life, especially his sister-in-law, Linda Suley and the hospice team. In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made in Richard's name to Central Catholic High School, 4720 Fifth Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Stanislaus Church on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at 10 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 16, 2019