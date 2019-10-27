|
|
LELONIS RICHARD M.
Of the St. John Vianney Manor, Pittsburgh, age 74, entered into eternal life on Sunday, October 20, 2019. He attended St. Agnes School in Pittsburgh, St. Bernard School in Mt. Lebanon and St. Fidelis Seminary in High School. In 1967, he earned his Bachelor of Arts from Duquesne University and in 1971 his Masters of Divinity from St. Mary Seminary. Later, in 1975, he went on to receive his Master in Church Administration from the Catholic University of America. In 1979, he received his Licentiate in Canon Law (J.C.L.) from the Catholic University of America. Richard was ordained on May 1, 1971 at St. Paul Cathedral by Bishop Vincent Leonard. Richard served as Director of Matrimonial Concerns at the Dioceses of Pittsburgh. Richard is preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Phyllis Lelonis. He is survived by his brother, Donald Lelonis. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS, 724-941-3211. Visitation will be held in St. Adalbert Church, Prince of Peace Parish, 160 S. 15th St., Pittsburgh, PA 15203 on Monday, October 28, 2019 9 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. with Bishop Winter as celebrant. Interment to follow in St. Casimir Cemetery. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019