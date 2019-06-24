RECK, SR. RICHARD M.

Of Bethel Park, died peacefully on June 21, 2019, at the age of 89. He left behind the love of his life, wife of 65 years, Frances "Dee" (Collins) Reck. He was the loving father of Jack (Anita) Reck, Jill (Bob) Todd, Jane (Craig Liden) Reck and Dick (Janet) Reck, Jr.; grandfather of Sarah Reck, David (Carllie) Reck, Emily (Greg) Todd, Ben Todd and Gustav Liden, Dan Reck and Chris Reck; and great-grandfather of Alex Reck and Bailey Reck. Dick was predeceased by parents, Bernard Reck and Henrietta Lanz Reck; and sister, Dorthea; he is survived by his brother, Bernard (Puz) Reck. Family will welcome friends 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday at SCHELLHAAS & SONS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1600 Stone Mansion Drive, Sewickley, PA 15143 (Franklin Park/Wexford). (Mass time and location to be determined. Please check website for updated information). Dick had been the President of Aetos Construction, the engineering and construction arm of Giant Eagle Supermarkets. He liked to putz, to enjoy a good cigar every so often, Mickey Mouse and numbers, but most important of all to him was loving life to its fullest, loving his family, and laughing with his friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Catholic Charities, 212 9th Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.