SIDDLE RICHARD M.
Age 95, of Monroeville, passed away surrounded by his loving family, on Friday, March 13, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Anna Marie (Russell) Siddle; loving father of Janet C. Siddle, Joan Siddle, David (Dawn) Siddle and Eric (Gail) Siddle; beloved grandfather of Timothy, Dustin (Jennica), Tyler (Haley), Maggie, Anna and Olivia Siddle; cherished great-grandfather of Beau Siddle. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Marie Belle (Spaid) Siddle. Richard was a proud Army veteran, having served in Central Europe during World War II. There will be no visitation or services. Arrangements entrusted to JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747). www.jobefuneralhome.com.