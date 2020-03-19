RICHARD M. SIDDLE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RICHARD M. SIDDLE.
Service Information
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA
15146
(412)-856-4747
Obituary
Send Flowers

SIDDLE RICHARD M.

Age 95, of Monroeville, passed away surrounded by his loving family, on Friday, March 13, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Anna Marie (Russell) Siddle; loving father of Janet C. Siddle, Joan Siddle, David (Dawn) Siddle and Eric (Gail) Siddle; beloved grandfather of Timothy, Dustin (Jennica), Tyler (Haley), Maggie, Anna and Olivia Siddle; cherished great-grandfather of Beau Siddle. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Marie Belle (Spaid) Siddle. Richard was a proud Army veteran, having served in Central Europe during World War II. There will be no visitation or services. Arrangements entrusted to JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747). www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 19, 2020
bullet U.S. Army bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.