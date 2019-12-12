Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
TISZA RICHARD M.

On December 9, 2019, age 76, of West Homestead. Beloved husband of 53 years to Paula (Brosey) Tisza; loving father of Richard (Debby) Tisza; uncle to many nieces and nephews. Life member of the Wilkins Elks Club and member of the NRA and PGCA. Friends received on Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall, 412-461-6394. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. at Jefferson Memorial Park.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 12, 2019
