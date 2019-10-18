|
|
McCULLOUGH RICHARD "TINY"
Age 83, of Chesterfield, VA, (formerly of Penn Hills), passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019, after many months of struggling with injuries that were the result of a vehicle crash in January. "Tiny" was a devoted and loving husband. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Leona; and children, Bruce, Michele, Scott, Lynn and Richard, Jr. He is also survived by three daughters-in-law, two sons-in-law; nine grandsons; and five great-grandsons. Tiny was a graduate of Connelly Vocational High School in 1955 and was a machinist at Westinghouse R&D for 30-plus years. He was known by many for being "Tiny Tire" and eventually the owner of McCullough Tire on Universal Rd., currently owned by son, Scott and daughter-in-law, Michelle. Tiny was always willing to help anyone and fix anything. His brain was always working, focused on trying to resolve problems; a level of genius and a true blessing throughout his life. Unfortunately, it became a true burden near the end, as he was too broken and frail to implement his thoughts or ideas. The family would like to thank all that helped take care of him over the past nine months, especially the Angel, Kelsie, that descended upon his life at a time when care and compassion were needed most. In lieu of flowers and on behalf of Queenie, Crystal Benji and Bella, Dad would love you to consider a donation to the ASPCA or your local SPCA. Friends received in the WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 11735 Frankstown Road (at Rodi Road) Penn Hills, Saturday, October 19, 2019, from 1-3 p.m. and 5 until the time of the Funeral Service at 7 p.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 18, 2019