MILLER RICHARD
Age 68, of Penn Hills, on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Carol Miller; loving father of Mike and Amy; grandfather of Jeremiah; uncle of Amanda; preceded in death by his parents Richard and Barbara and his brother Joe Miller. Richard retired from Jendoco Construction and was an US Army Veteran during Vietnam. Friends received, Saturday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 8 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD. 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 14, 2019