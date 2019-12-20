Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
(412) 461-6394
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
View Map
Age 51, of West Mifflin, suddenly on December 16, 2019. Son of the late David and Viola (Dillon) Miller; loving brother of Kathryn Roland of Whitehall, PA and David (Mary Beth) of West Mifflin, PA; cherished uncle of Eric (Dani) Roland, Patrick (Samantha) Roland, Kayla (Kyle) Axelson, and Christina (Jon) Pollock; and great-uncle to ten great-nieces and nephews. Richard was an employee of Goodwill and formerly of the Crossroads Gas Station. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Family and friends will be received on Saturday, December 21, 2019, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, 3511 Main Street, Munhall, PA 15120, (412) 461-6394, where a Funeral Service will be held on MONDAY, December 23, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. David Shively officiating. Please share your memories and condolences at:


www.georgeigreenfuneralhome.com 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 20, 2019
