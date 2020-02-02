|
|
BITNER RICHARD NEAL
Of Bridgeville, formerly of Bethel Park; passed away on Saturday, February 01, 2020; loving son of Jerry (Judy Nesvisky) and the late Mary Patricia Bitner; brother of Terri (Scott) Spencer, Bob (Claudia) Bitner, Rita (Bob) Stone and Ann (Jim) Graeca; also survived by nieces, nephews and friends. Friends received Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 5570 Library Rd., Bethel Park. Mass of Christian of burial will be offered Saturday, 11 a.m. at St. John Capistran Church. Burial will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers in his memory, donations can be made to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Rd., Pgh., PA 15237. www.henneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 2, 2020