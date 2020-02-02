Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paul L. Henney Memorial Chapel
5570 Library Rd
Bethel Park, PA 15102-3612
(412) 835-1312
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Paul L. Henney Memorial Chapel
5570 Library Rd
Bethel Park, PA 15102-3612
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paul L. Henney Memorial Chapel
5570 Library Rd
Bethel Park, PA 15102-3612
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John Capistran Church
Resources
More Obituaries for RICHARD BITNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RICHARD NEAL BITNER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RICHARD NEAL BITNER Obituary
BITNER RICHARD NEAL

Of Bridgeville, formerly of Bethel Park; passed away on Saturday, February 01, 2020; loving son of Jerry (Judy Nesvisky) and the late Mary Patricia Bitner; brother of Terri (Scott) Spencer, Bob (Claudia) Bitner, Rita (Bob) Stone and Ann (Jim) Graeca; also survived by nieces, nephews and friends. Friends received Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 5570 Library Rd., Bethel Park. Mass of Christian of burial will be offered Saturday, 11 a.m. at St. John Capistran Church. Burial will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers in his memory, donations can be made to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Rd., Pgh., PA 15237. www.henneyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RICHARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -