THOMAS, Ph.D RICHARD NOEL
Richard Noel Thomas, Ph.D, age 83, of Murrysville, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 30, 2019. He was born in Wales, UK on Christmas Day, 1936. He was married to his beloved wife and best friend, Patricia Anne (Collins) in 1964, and they raised their 3 children, Bronwen Anne, Richard Glyn and Trevor Owen Thomas. Trevor and Natalie's sons, Milo (8 years) and Ellis (5 years) are their grandsons. He will be survived by his sister-in-law, Loretta O'Connor, and his cousins in Wales. Noel was a scientist having graduated the University of Wales (B.Sc. with honors) and Cambridge University, England, (Ph.D). His academic career began as a researcher at the University of Zurich, Switzerland. In 1963, he became part of the "brain drain" of scientists from the U.K. to the U.S. He began an engaging and innovative career of 35 years at Westinghouse Research in Pittsburgh, PA in semiconductor technology. His role later became management, serving customers such as DARPA, Air Force and developing semiconductor materials and ICs for phased array radar systems. He holds several patents and was frequently invited present his work at conferences. In 1980, he was honored to be elected as Fellow of the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (IEEE). He became an American citizen in 1986. Noel was a dedicated father, an avid soccer player in his youth and a team coach to his children. Visitation Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the HART FUNERAL HOME, INC., Murrysville followed by a funeral service at 6 p.m. with Reverend Charles Schaller officiating. Interment will be private in Monumental Cemetery, West Virginia. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020