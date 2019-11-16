|
NOVOSEL RICHARD
Age 88, on Friday, November 15, 2019, of Baldwin Borough. Beloved husband of 65 years to the late Edythe (Baker) Novosel; loving father of Linda A. (Timothy) Lachell, Susan R. (Steven) Cattieu, Brenda C. (Bryan) Blackburn, Daniel A. and the late Allen R. (survived by Renee) Novosel and Karen M. Novosel; cherished grandfather of Joanne Shakespeare, Cara (Daniel) Harrington, Laura, Brenda and Jennifer Lachell, Brandon Blackburn, Danielle, Victoria and Allison Novosel; great-grandfather of Ian and Ella Harrington; son of the late John and Margaret Novosel; brother of the late John (survived by Dolores) Novosel. Rich was a gifted carpenter creating special keepsakes for friends and family. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. where a blessing service will be held at 7:45 p.m. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 16, 2019