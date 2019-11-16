Home

John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
Service
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
7:45 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
RICHARD NOVOSEL Obituary
NOVOSEL RICHARD

Age 88, on Friday, November 15, 2019, of Baldwin Borough. Beloved husband of 65 years to the late Edythe (Baker) Novosel; loving father of Linda A. (Timothy) Lachell, Susan R. (Steven) Cattieu, Brenda C. (Bryan) Blackburn, Daniel A. and the late Allen R. (survived by Renee) Novosel and Karen M. Novosel; cherished grandfather of Joanne Shakespeare, Cara (Daniel) Harrington, Laura, Brenda and Jennifer Lachell, Brandon Blackburn, Danielle, Victoria and Allison Novosel; great-grandfather of Ian and Ella Harrington; son of the late John and Margaret Novosel; brother of the late John (survived by Dolores) Novosel.  Rich was a gifted carpenter creating special keepsakes for friends and family.  Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. where a blessing service will be held at 7:45 p.m.  Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 16, 2019
