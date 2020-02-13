Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
Richard O. McLaughlin, age 91, of Gibsonia, passed away peacefully on February 10, 2020. Born in New Kensington, PA, on April 16, 1928, son of the late Edward McLaughlin and Emma O'Donnell McLaughlin. Beloved husband of the late Mary Foerster McLaughlin; loving brother of the late Roger (Jeanne) McLaughlin and the late Robert (Judy) McLaughlin; treasured brother-in-law of Virginia Foerster (Robert) Muth, Patricia Foerster, Rose Foerster, Georgeann Foerster, and Lynne Foerster; cherished uncle of David (Sheila) McLaughlin, Cheryl (James) Crawford, Paul (Megan) McLaughlin, Patrick (Shelley) McLaughlin, the late William (Carla Osellame) McLaughlin, Carolyn Somerville, Charles Foerster, Raymond Foerster, Joanne Foerster (David) McGowan, Mark Foerster, Patricia (John) Loughran, the late James Foerster, Theresa (Thomas) Bogacki, David (Cynthia) Foerster, Karl (Tracey) Foerster, William Foerster, Brian (Bridget) Foerster, Raymond (Dana) Muth, Maria Muth (James) Koester, Mary Ellen Muth, Anne Muth (Thomas) Orlando, Gerard (Suzanne) Muth, Michael (Lisa) Muth, and Peter (Dina) Muth. Adored great-uncle of many nieces and nephews. Rich served in the U.S. Army and was a veteran of World War II. He worked for several companies throughout his career, including Westinghouse and Alcoa. His greatest passion was sharing his love of the stars and planets with his family. He was a longtime member of the Amateur Astronomers Association of Pittsburgh. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 15, at 10 a.m. at St. Richard Roman Catholic Church, 3841 Dickey Rd, Gibsonia, PA 15044.  Arrangements by SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LTD., Bakerstown.  In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Benedictine Sisters of Pittsburgh, St. Benedict Monastery, 3526 Bakerstown Road, Bakerstown, PA 15007.  Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020
