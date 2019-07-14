CAMPAGNA RICHARD P. "CUZ"

Age 78, on Saturday, July 13, 2019, of Brentwood. Beloved husband of Grace Victoria "Vickie" (Brantlinger) Campagna; loving father of Sharon A. (Jeffrey) O'Brien of Jefferson Hills, Eric P. (Dianne) Campagna of Finleyville and Sean R. (Lori) Campagna of Peters Township; grandfather of Shawna (Ryan) Mendel, Jacquelyn O'Brien, Carlye, Lauren and Dominic Campagna, and the late Richard Piacquadio; great-grandfather of Giuliana, Max and Traesen; son of the late Guido and Geraldine Campagna; brother of Lynn Boyko, Greg Campagna and the late Judy Martin; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Rich was an employee of Equitable Gas Co. and retired after 35 years. He was an avid golfer, bowler and above all his passion was weightlifting. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 Monday, July 15, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. Funeral Prayer on Tuesday morning at 9:45. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Sylvester Church at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to the Estelle S. Campbell Boys and Girls Club, 4600 Butler St., Pittsburgh, PA 15201, or to a local animal shelter. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.