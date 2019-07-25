HARRIE, JR. RICHARD P.

Age 30, suddenly, on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, of Monroeville, PA. Beloved son of Richard P. Harrie, Sr. and Wendy (Fish) Harrie; loving brother to Crystal (Martin) Depp and Ronald Safran; uncle to Adalynn Depp, Marissa and Mason Safran. Richard was known by many nicknames to his family and friends: "Richie", "Bud", "Uncle Buck", and "Gunner". He was a graduate of Gateway High School and earned an Associate Degree at CCAC. He was employed at Philips/Respironics in New Kensington, PA. He is survived by many family members, the friends that he considered part of his family, and his dogs, Roxy and Layla that he loved deeply and always kept close to his heart. Richie was an avid auto enthusiast, which was a passion and a pastime he enjoyed with his father. In his spare time, he also loved attending rock concerts, bowling and playing pool. His immediate family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the first respondents, witnesses, and medical staff that were with him Tuesday morning. Friends will be received on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) corner of Beatty Rd. and 48 North, Monroeville (412-856-4747). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, 10 a.m. at St. Colman Church, 100 Tri-Boro Expy, Turtle Creek, PA 15145. Interment to follow at Restland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or the ASPCA. www.jobefuneralhome.com.