KASTELIC RICHARD P.

Age 77, of Plum, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, May 20, 2019. Beloved husband for 56 years of Patricia (Kalichuk) Kastelic; loving father of Michele and Richard J. Kastelic; brother of John, Donald (Patricia) and Raymond (late Isabelle) Kastelic; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Rich was a business partner for many years with Plum Machine and Welding and was a long-time choir member at St. John the Baptist Church. Friends received 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at MAURICE L. KNEE, LTD. FUNERAL HOME, 7663 Saltsburg Rd. (across from S & T Bank) Plum, PA 15239. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, 10:30 a.m., St. John the Baptist R.C. Church. Interment will follow in Plum Creek Cemetery. If desired and in lieu of flowers, the Kastelic family suggest memorials to St. John the Baptist R.C. Church, 444 St. John St., Plum, PA 15239.