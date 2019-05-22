Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maurice L. Knee Ltd.-Plum
7663 Saltsburg Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15239
412-798-9740
Resources
More Obituaries for RICHARD KASTELIC
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RICHARD P. KASTELIC

Obituary Condolences Flowers

RICHARD P. KASTELIC Obituary
KASTELIC RICHARD P.

Age 77, of Plum, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, May 20, 2019. Beloved husband for 56 years of Patricia (Kalichuk) Kastelic; loving father of Michele and Richard J. Kastelic; brother of John, Donald (Patricia) and Raymond (late Isabelle) Kastelic; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Rich was a business partner for many years with Plum Machine and Welding and was a long-time choir member at St. John the Baptist Church. Friends received 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at MAURICE L. KNEE, LTD. FUNERAL HOME, 7663 Saltsburg Rd. (across from S & T Bank) Plum, PA 15239. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, 10:30 a.m., St. John the Baptist R.C. Church. Interment will follow in Plum Creek Cemetery. If desired and in lieu of flowers, the Kastelic family suggest memorials to St. John the Baptist R.C. Church, 444 St. John St., Plum, PA 15239.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Maurice L. Knee Ltd.-Plum
Download Now