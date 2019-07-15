NALE RICHARD P.

Age 83, of Monroeville, passed away after a brave battle with cancer on Saturday, July 13, 2019. Beloved husband of 60 years to Ilenor (Stammer) Nale; loving father of Rhonda (Chris) Hellested and Bruce (Debbie) Nale; devoted grandfather of Heather (Ryan) Bowser, Jamie (Cody) McClelland, Kayla Nale, Jess (Brandon) Zegarelli, Rachel Hellested, Brian Hellested; adoring great-grandfather of Donovan, Hallie, Axel, Callan, and one on the way; dear brother of Winifred (Winnie) Nale; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Berton and Velma (Edmonds) Nale. Rich was a proud Army veteran, having served in Korea. He enjoyed many hobbies, including roller-skating, ballroom dancing, photography, camping, and gardening. Rich's proudest achievement was his family, and he always put them first. Family and friends will be received Wednesday, July 17 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) corner of Beatty Rd. and 48 North, Monroeville (412-856-4747) with a Masonic Service at 7:30 p.m. A funeral service will be held Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. www.jobefuneralhome.com.