Age 38, after complications from Batten Disease on Thursday, July 18, 2019, of Jefferson Hills. Beloved son of Elizabeth (Brennan) and the late Dr. Richard Stoops; brother of Dr. William Stoops; also survived by loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Funeral services will be held privately. Arrangements by JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227. If desired, family suggests contributions to Batten Disease Support and Research Association www.bdsra.org/donate or a in memory of Rich. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 21, 2019
