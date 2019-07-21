|
|
STOOPS RICHARD P.
Age 38, after complications from Batten Disease on Thursday, July 18, 2019, of Jefferson Hills. Beloved son of Elizabeth (Brennan) and the late Dr. Richard Stoops; brother of Dr. William Stoops; also survived by loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Funeral services will be held privately. Arrangements by JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227. If desired, family suggests contributions to Batten Disease Support and Research Association www.bdsra.org/donate or a in memory of Rich. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 21, 2019