Barnhart Funeral Home
505 East Pittsurgh Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 834-1421
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Barnhart Funeral Home
505 East Pittsurgh Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Barnhart Funeral Home
505 East Pittsurgh Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
Laurel Highlands Presbyterian Church
Greensburg, PA
Interment
Following Services
St. Clair Cemetery
Greensburg, PA
More Obituaries for Richard Underwood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard P. Underwood Sr.


1946 - 2020
Richard P. Underwood Sr. Obituary
UNDERWOOD, SR. RICHARD P.

Age 73, of Greensburg, died Sunday, January 12, 2020. He was born June 20, 1946, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Rev. William and Dorothy Boyd Underwood. Richard is survived by his wife, M. Lucille Lofgren Underwood; a son, Richard P. (Bethany) Underwood, Jr., of New Kensington; two daughters, Dr. Gretchen Underwood (Rev. Robert Schaefer), of Greensburg, and Danielle (Dr. James) Kim, of Sacramento, CA; four grandchildren, Justin, Xavier, Oliver, and Cosima Kim; and a brother, David (Patricia) Underwood. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. A funeral service will be held Thursday at Laurel Highlands Presbyterian Church, Greensburg, with Rev. Adrian Armel presiding. Interment will follow in St. Clair Cemetery, Greensburg. For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 13, 2020
