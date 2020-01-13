|
|
UNDERWOOD, SR. RICHARD P.
Age 73, of Greensburg, died Sunday, January 12, 2020. He was born June 20, 1946, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Rev. William and Dorothy Boyd Underwood. Richard is survived by his wife, M. Lucille Lofgren Underwood; a son, Richard P. (Bethany) Underwood, Jr., of New Kensington; two daughters, Dr. Gretchen Underwood (Rev. Robert Schaefer), of Greensburg, and Danielle (Dr. James) Kim, of Sacramento, CA; four grandchildren, Justin, Xavier, Oliver, and Cosima Kim; and a brother, David (Patricia) Underwood. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. A funeral service will be held Thursday at Laurel Highlands Presbyterian Church, Greensburg, with Rev. Adrian Armel presiding. Interment will follow in St. Clair Cemetery, Greensburg. For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 13, 2020